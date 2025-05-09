Trump's Tariff Talks Keep Markets Guessing
U.S. stock markets fluctuated as investors responded to President Trump's remarks about possible changes in tariffs on Chinese goods. Although talks between the two nations are anticipated, economic growth and inflation concerns persist amid fluctuating stock indices.
On Friday, U.S. stocks hovered around the unchanged mark, oscillating between slight gains and losses. Investors were keenly attuned to President Donald Trump's comments about Chinese tariffs, as the U.S. and China prepared for weekend discussions in Switzerland aimed at easing ongoing trade tensions.
Trump suggested that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods "seems right," hinting at a potential shift from the current 145% rate. Speculation that these talks could be a step toward de-escalating a trade conflict kept investors on edge, wary of impacts on global economic growth and resurgent inflation.
Despite a volatile start to the week, several indexes closed with minor declines, while positive corporate earnings provided some market buoyancy despite looming geopolitical uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
