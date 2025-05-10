Left Menu

India Raises Concerns Over IMF Loan to Pakistan Amid Terrorism Fears

India has objected to the IMF's approval of a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, citing concerns of misuse for funding state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. The Indian government argues that Pakistan's history with the IMF shows a poor track record in adhering to program conditions and implementing reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a loan of $1 billion to Pakistan, raising alarm in India over potential misuse of these funds by Islamabad for state-sponsored terrorism activities.

In a recent statement on social media, India's ministry of information and broadcasting highlighted concerns about the efficacy of IMF programs in Pakistan, pointing to its poor implementation track record and risking support for terrorism.

Amidst intensifying military tensions between the two countries, India abstained from voting on the IMF's proposal to extend additional loans of $2.3 billion to Pakistan, arguing it could compromise global values and the reputation of funding agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

