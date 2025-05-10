India Raises Concerns Over IMF Loan to Pakistan Amid Terrorism Fears

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a loan of $1 billion to Pakistan, raising alarm in India over potential misuse of these funds by Islamabad for state-sponsored terrorism activities.

In a recent statement on social media, India's ministry of information and broadcasting highlighted concerns about the efficacy of IMF programs in Pakistan, pointing to its poor implementation track record and risking support for terrorism.

Amidst intensifying military tensions between the two countries, India abstained from voting on the IMF's proposal to extend additional loans of $2.3 billion to Pakistan, arguing it could compromise global values and the reputation of funding agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)