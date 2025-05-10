U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions
U.S. stocks ended the week quietly as investors weighed President Trump's comments on Chinese tariffs in anticipation of weekend trade talks. Main indexes closed slightly lower, with attention centered on potential agreements between the U.S. and China in Switzerland. Mixed results and tariff uncertainties impacted market performance.
U.S. stocks concluded a quiet week on Friday, fluctuating slightly as investors evaluated President Donald Trump's statements on China's tariffs ahead of key trade discussions this weekend.
Major indexes on Wall Street closed marginally lower for the week. Trump urged Beijing to open its market and proposed large tariff adjustments, raising stakes ahead of talks in Switzerland aimed at resolving a trade impasse.
With discussions labeled preliminary by some, Trump anticipates substantive negotiations. Market volatility persists amid these developments, with tariffs impacting global economic growth and corporate earnings forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
