Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions

U.S. stocks ended the week quietly as investors weighed President Trump's comments on Chinese tariffs in anticipation of weekend trade talks. Main indexes closed slightly lower, with attention centered on potential agreements between the U.S. and China in Switzerland. Mixed results and tariff uncertainties impacted market performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:50 IST
U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks concluded a quiet week on Friday, fluctuating slightly as investors evaluated President Donald Trump's statements on China's tariffs ahead of key trade discussions this weekend.

Major indexes on Wall Street closed marginally lower for the week. Trump urged Beijing to open its market and proposed large tariff adjustments, raising stakes ahead of talks in Switzerland aimed at resolving a trade impasse.

With discussions labeled preliminary by some, Trump anticipates substantive negotiations. Market volatility persists amid these developments, with tariffs impacting global economic growth and corporate earnings forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025