Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute Escalates Amid National Interest Calls

Haryana Minister Anil Vij appealed for unity amid the ongoing Punjab-Haryana water dispute, emphasizing national over regional interests. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused BJP of pressuring Punjab through the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The tensions intensified as Punjab refused further water allocation to Haryana, prioritizing national security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:03 IST
Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing tensions over water distribution, Haryana Minister Anil Vij urged unity, highlighting the need to prioritize national interests above regional disputes. He criticized Punjab's stance, suspecting political motivations behind their actions.

Haryana's call for unity comes as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the central government of leveraging the Bhakra Beas Management Board to exert pressure on the state. Mann alleged that the repeated attempts to divert water towards Haryana were part of a broader political agenda.

Escalating the situation further, CM Mann announced Punjab's decision to allocate additional water from its quota to Rajasthan, citing the necessity to support troops stationed at the border. This move reflects Punjab's commitment to national security, despite ongoing water tensions with Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

