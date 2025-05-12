Russia's Coal Ambitions: Powering the Future with Strategic Alliances
Russia aims to bolster its coal industry with environmental innovations, planning a 662 million-tonne production target by 2050. The country emphasizes cooperation with India, seeing vast export opportunities, especially in the coking coal sector. High-tech mining initiatives and clean coal technologies are key components of this strategy.
Russia is setting its sights on a robust future for its coal industry, targeting a production milestone of 662 million tonnes by 2050. The nation is banking on high-tech, environmentally-friendly processes to achieve this ambitious goal, bolstered by strategic partnerships with India.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expressed confidence in the country's coal sector, highlighting its vast reserves and technological advancements that promise to enhance both domestic and international supply chains. Russian coal output reached 443.5 million tonnes in 2024, with new mining hubs expected to add significantly to production.
Partnerships with India are central to this strategy, aiming to meet the burgeoning demand for coking coal in the Indian steel industry. With plans to elevate Russian coking coal exports to India, officials are optimistic about the future of bilateral cooperation in this vital sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
