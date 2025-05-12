Tensions Flare as India and Pakistan Engage in Drone and Ceasefire Violations

In a tense escalation of military hostilities, India intercepted Pakistani drones over the Samba sector on Monday evening, in a coordinated defense operation that involved streaks of red light and loud explosions. Army sources confirmed these drones were engaged as part of an ongoing security measure, reassuring that the scale was manageable.

Earlier in the day, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held discussions aimed at revamping a ceasefire. The talks, rescheduled from noon to 5 p.m., highlighted the need for mutual troop reduction at borders, with both sides agreeing to immediately cease aggressive actions.

However, the ceasefire was short-lived. By Saturday evening, cross-border firing and drone intrusions resumed, notably accentuated by India's subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, a tit-for-tat following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)