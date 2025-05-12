Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Bold New Doctrine Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address post Operation Sindoor highlights a shift in India's anti-terrorism policy. Emphasizing decisive action against terrorism and showcasing indigenous defense prowess, Modi's speech resonates unity and strength. Key pillars include strong retaliation, rejecting nuclear threats, and treating sponsors and terrorists alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:41 IST
Chief Ministers of rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal national address following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delineated a transformative approach to India's counter-terrorism strategy, unveiling a doctrine marked by decisive action and technological prowess. Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi applauded the address, reflecting a unified stand against terrorism.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the speech, noting its significance in ushering a modern security doctrine and warning Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. He accentuated India's readiness for modern warfare, echoing national pride in indigenous defense advancements.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma commended the precision of India's military strikes, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue with Pakistan solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Delhi's Rekha Gupta reiterated the spirit of 'New India,' advocating a proactive stance against terrorism and lauding PM Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

