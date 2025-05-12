Operation Sindoor: A Bold New Doctrine Against Terrorism

In a pivotal national address following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delineated a transformative approach to India's counter-terrorism strategy, unveiling a doctrine marked by decisive action and technological prowess. Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi applauded the address, reflecting a unified stand against terrorism.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the speech, noting its significance in ushering a modern security doctrine and warning Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. He accentuated India's readiness for modern warfare, echoing national pride in indigenous defense advancements.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma commended the precision of India's military strikes, emphasizing the necessity of dialogue with Pakistan solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath and Delhi's Rekha Gupta reiterated the spirit of 'New India,' advocating a proactive stance against terrorism and lauding PM Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)