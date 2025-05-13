Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's decisive response to terrorism during his address, emphasizing the recent Operation Sindoor. The operation was a retaliation against Pakistan-amplified terrorism, resulting in significant damage to terrorist infrastructures. Modi emphasized India's commitment to peace through strength, rejecting nuclear blackmail and state-sponsored terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:28 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address, issued a stern message to Pakistan, urging it to dismantle its terror infrastructures. He warned that Pakistan's own encouragement of terrorism could lead to its downfall. Modi praised India's soldiers for their bravery in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Modi stated that Pakistan's military and government support for terrorism necessitates its destruction if peace is to be achieved. He reiterated that terrorism can't coexist with dialogue, trade, or any normal relationship. Modi highlighted the brutal Pahalgam attack's impact on the nation, showcasing India's unified stance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, according to Modi, goes beyond a mere military initiative—it's a national commitment to justice. The operation resulted in precision strikes on Pakistani terror hubs, dealing a severe blow to terrorist networks. Proclaiming India's stance of strength, Modi dismissed any tolerance for nuclear intimidation, committing to strategic actions against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025