Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's decisive response to terrorism during his address, emphasizing the recent Operation Sindoor. The operation was a retaliation against Pakistan-amplified terrorism, resulting in significant damage to terrorist infrastructures. Modi emphasized India's commitment to peace through strength, rejecting nuclear blackmail and state-sponsored terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address, issued a stern message to Pakistan, urging it to dismantle its terror infrastructures. He warned that Pakistan's own encouragement of terrorism could lead to its downfall. Modi praised India's soldiers for their bravery in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths.
Modi stated that Pakistan's military and government support for terrorism necessitates its destruction if peace is to be achieved. He reiterated that terrorism can't coexist with dialogue, trade, or any normal relationship. Modi highlighted the brutal Pahalgam attack's impact on the nation, showcasing India's unified stance against terrorism.
Operation Sindoor, according to Modi, goes beyond a mere military initiative—it's a national commitment to justice. The operation resulted in precision strikes on Pakistani terror hubs, dealing a severe blow to terrorist networks. Proclaiming India's stance of strength, Modi dismissed any tolerance for nuclear intimidation, committing to strategic actions against terror threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Honors Victims of Pahalgam Attack
Dilip Ghosh Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Criticizes Pakistan's Stance
Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
India's Strategic Response: High-Level Security Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack
Tourism Hit in Jammu After Pahalgam Attack, Industry Faces Booking Cancellations