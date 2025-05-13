Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a national address, issued a stern message to Pakistan, urging it to dismantle its terror infrastructures. He warned that Pakistan's own encouragement of terrorism could lead to its downfall. Modi praised India's soldiers for their bravery in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Modi stated that Pakistan's military and government support for terrorism necessitates its destruction if peace is to be achieved. He reiterated that terrorism can't coexist with dialogue, trade, or any normal relationship. Modi highlighted the brutal Pahalgam attack's impact on the nation, showcasing India's unified stance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor, according to Modi, goes beyond a mere military initiative—it's a national commitment to justice. The operation resulted in precision strikes on Pakistani terror hubs, dealing a severe blow to terrorist networks. Proclaiming India's stance of strength, Modi dismissed any tolerance for nuclear intimidation, committing to strategic actions against terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)