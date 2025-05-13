Left Menu

Nationwide Tiranga Yatra to Celebrate Operation Sindoor Triumph

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak announced nationwide Tiranga Yatras to honor the Indian Army and Operation Sindoor's success. From May 13-23, the BJP will spearhead this campaign, featuring leaders and ex-servicemen, to amplify national pride and showcase India's commitment to security and sovereignty.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has announced that Tiranga Yatras will take place across the state to honor the Indian Army's courage and celebrate the triumph of Operation Sindoor. Pathak emphasized the nation's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heroic efforts of the armed forces.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to organize a nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 13 to 23, focusing on the achievements of Operation Sindoor. Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, will coordinate the event. Key Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, and top party figures will lead these processions nationwide.

This campaign will include ex-servicemen, social workers, and notable public figures to guide the yatras. Aimed at increasing public awareness of Operation Sindoor's significance in India's defense narrative, the BJP plans press conferences and collaborations with social media influencers to extend its message.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the commitment to national security, highlighting the autonomy afforded to armed forces in combating terrorism. He honored the united strength and composure showcased by the nation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which underscored the urgency of Operation Sindoor initiated on May 7.

Operation Sindoor resulted in the dismantling of multiple terrorist sites within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The operation, a response to the barbaric Pahalgam attack on April 22, saw over 100 terrorists eliminated and damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani air bases, demonstrating India's strategic defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

