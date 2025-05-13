Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta affirmed India's strong stance against terrorism, emphasizing Operation Sindoor's ongoing impact. At the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra, Gupta, along with other BJP leaders, paid tribute to India's armed forces, showcasing unity and national pride amidst global recognition of India's defensive capabilities and Operation Sindoor's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:20 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that India's fight against terrorism, dubbed Operation Sindoor, would persist with no reduction in effort. Speaking at the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra at Kartavya Path, Gupta declared any threat to the nation would meet a strong and appropriate response.

Highlighting a moment of national pride, Gupta underscored the importance of the event in honoring the sacrifices and bravery of India's armed forces, reiterating the nation's unified resolve against terrorism. The yatra, a symbolic parade initiated by the BJP to honor the valour of soldiers, comes in the wake of the successful Operation Sindoor.

Prominent figures like BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra were in attendance, voicing support for the armed forces and PM Modi's decisive actions. The Tiranga Yatra, ongoing until May 23, seeks to transform into a national movement, promoting unity and patriotism across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025