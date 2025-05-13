Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that India's fight against terrorism, dubbed Operation Sindoor, would persist with no reduction in effort. Speaking at the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra at Kartavya Path, Gupta declared any threat to the nation would meet a strong and appropriate response.

Highlighting a moment of national pride, Gupta underscored the importance of the event in honoring the sacrifices and bravery of India's armed forces, reiterating the nation's unified resolve against terrorism. The yatra, a symbolic parade initiated by the BJP to honor the valour of soldiers, comes in the wake of the successful Operation Sindoor.

Prominent figures like BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra were in attendance, voicing support for the armed forces and PM Modi's decisive actions. The Tiranga Yatra, ongoing until May 23, seeks to transform into a national movement, promoting unity and patriotism across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)