Left Menu

Markets Sizzle as Inflation Data and Trade Truce Lift Spirits

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose in reaction to new inflation figures and a U.S.-China trade reprieve. U.S. consumer prices increased 0.2% in April and 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Reserve hints suggested unchanged interest rates until September. UnitedHealth faced challenges, while Coinbase saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:29 IST
Markets Sizzle as Inflation Data and Trade Truce Lift Spirits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged on Tuesday as investors absorbed new inflation data and assessed the implications of a partial U.S.-China trade resolution. Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by 0.2% in April, marking a moderate rebound following a 0.1% decline in March.

The inflation data showed a year-over-year increase of 2.3%, slightly below the 2.4% predicted by economists. Market observers expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its patient stance on interest rates until potential pricing pressures emerge due to fresh trade policies.

Markets also rode high on news of a trade truce, with the U.S. and China agreeing to reduce tariffs, which eased fears of an impending global economic slowdown. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth faced pressures, while Coinbase capitalized on its forthcoming inclusion in the S&P 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025