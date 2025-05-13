Left Menu

Police Bust Multi-Lakh Counterfeit Currency Operation in Indore

Indore police arrested two individuals for circulating counterfeit notes, recovering approximately Rs 40 lakh in fake currency. The accused connected through social media and enticed victims with fraudulent offers. An ongoing investigation seeks to unveil further details of their operation and any additional accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:55 IST
Counterfeit currency recover by the Indore Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant operation, Madhya Pradesh police have dismantled a counterfeit currency network operating in the Indore district, arresting two individuals on Tuesday. Officials confiscated approximately Rs 40 lakh in fake currency from the accused, who had been leveraging social media to attract victims with deceitful propositions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Ramsanehi Mishra, disclosed that intelligence reports indicated attempts to distribute counterfeit currency through social media contacts. The arrested suspects, identified as Prathamesh Yevatkar from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and Deepak Kaushal from Mhow, were apprehended while attempting to deliver the bogus notes in a police trap.

The counterfeit notes, resembling toy currency, were packaged to appear as authentic bundles, misleading potential victims with genuine currency notes on top and in the middle. Police continue to investigate the duo's methods, including their claim of offering damaged but legitimate second-grade currency. Legal proceedings are underway under sections 178 and 179 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

