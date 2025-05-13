Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Simplified Regulations to Attract Long-term International Bond Investors

Sebi is proposing regulatory changes to ease foreign investment exclusively in Indian government bonds (IGBs). The new category of IGB-FPIs aims to simplify compliance requirements and remove investment restrictions. Consequently, Sebi anticipates a boost in foreign investments, particularly from global bond indices, enhancing long-term capital inflow into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:30 IST
Sebi Proposes Simplified Regulations to Attract Long-term International Bond Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled proposals aimed at simplifying regulations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) focused solely on Indian government bonds. By using the voluntary retention route (VRR) and fully accessible route (FAR), the initiative seeks to attract more long-term investors to India's bond market.

The proposed changes, detailed in a consultation paper, would see the creation of a new category—IGB-FPIs, exempt from several traditional compliance requirements. These include disclosures regarding investor groups and investment caps, fostering greater ease of investment in government bonds.

This regulatory shift may lead to increased foreign investments in Indian debt as global indices like JP Morgan, Bloomberg, and FTSE consider India's inclusion. Public feedback on these proposals is welcomed until June 3, 2025, as Sebi aims to bolster economic growth through strategic capital attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025