Market Rebound: U.S. Stocks Climb as Inflation Cools and Trade Tensions Ease

Major U.S. stock indexes rallied on Tuesday following a report that showed U.S. consumer inflation rose less than anticipated in April. This comes as a new U.S.-China trade agreement emerges, promising a 90-day halt on new tariffs and a rollback of existing ones, which have destabilized global markets.

Inflation figures were a relief to investors, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting a 0.2% rise in the consumer price index, lower than the 0.3% forecasted by economists. This helped the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both post gains, while the Dow experienced a slight drop due to specific corporate setbacks.

Trade and inflation dynamics have led to speculation about Federal Reserve rate cuts, as traders adjust their forecasts amid easing U.S.-China tensions. Commodity markets also felt the impact, reflected in climbing crude oil and gold prices, indicating renewed investor activity.

