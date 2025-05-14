Left Menu

Europe Pushes for New Sanctions Against Russia as Ceasefire Demands Escalate

French President Emmanuel Macron advocates for new sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire isn't agreed upon soon, with financial and energy sectors as key targets. European allies, including Germany, echo this stance, but achieving consensus among EU members for major new measures proves challenging amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:59 IST
Europe Pushes for New Sanctions Against Russia as Ceasefire Demands Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that he supports implementing new sanctions on Russia in the coming days should Moscow fail to agree to a ceasefire. He specified that financial services and oil and gas could be among the targets for these potential sanctions.

Macron's declaration mirrors the stance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who emphasized that European allies are prepared to significantly tighten sanctions against Russia. Merz mentioned that energy and financial sectors may be affected if President Vladimir Putin does not comply with ceasefire demands.

European leaders, including those from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland, had called for a 30-day ceasefire but saw no progress as Putin instead proposed direct talks with Ukraine. Despite Trump supporting the dialogue initiative, EU diplomats face difficulties in securing unanimous support from its 27 member states for new sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025