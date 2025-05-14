Jammu and Kashmir Return to Peace Following Tense Cross-Border Skirmishes

In a significant relief for residents, normalcy has returned to several districts of Jammu and Kashmir following a tense period of cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks from Pakistan. The situation has markedly improved after a mutual understanding to halt hostilities between India and Pakistan on May 10, putting an end to days of anxiety fueled by overnight threats.

The districts of Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, and Poonch, previously gripped by heightened tensions due to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, are now witnessing a return to stability. Daily life has resumed without disruption as no fresh incidents of cross-border firing have been reported in the past two days, much to the residents' relief.

Nonetheless, on the intervening night of May 12 and 13, drone sightings were reported in Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kathua. Residents of Samba expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for maintaining security. Surendra Kumar, a local, stated, "The situation is peaceful thanks to our forces neutralizing enemy drones." Rai Kumar echoed this, praising the Indian Army's vigilance and ongoing protection against cross-border threats from Pakistan.

This phase of calmness follows heightened tensions triggered by India's 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, targeting terror structures within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Although Pakistan launched retaliatory drone attacks and shellings, the Indian Army's swift and decisive actions, including the neutralization of drones and targeted responses, have played a pivotal role in restoring peace and ensuring security across the region.

