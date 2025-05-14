U.S. President Lifts Sanctions Before Historic Meeting

President Donald Trump is scheduled for a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday. This diplomatic engagement comes a day after President Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, a move that has garnered international attention.

The meeting between the two leaders is set to occur just ahead of the GCC summit, signaling potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. Observers are keenly watching as these developments may influence future U.S.-Syrian relations.

This unprecedented move by the U.S. administration might pave the way for improved diplomatic ties between Washington and Damascus, reshaping regional dynamics in the process.

