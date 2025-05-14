Left Menu

U.S. President Lifts Sanctions Before Historic Meeting

President Donald Trump is set to meet Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, marking a significant diplomatic move following the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria. This meeting precedes the GCC summit and could signal a new chapter in U.S.-Syrian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:00 IST
U.S. President Lifts Sanctions Before Historic Meeting
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump is scheduled for a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday. This diplomatic engagement comes a day after President Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, a move that has garnered international attention.

The meeting between the two leaders is set to occur just ahead of the GCC summit, signaling potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. Observers are keenly watching as these developments may influence future U.S.-Syrian relations.

This unprecedented move by the U.S. administration might pave the way for improved diplomatic ties between Washington and Damascus, reshaping regional dynamics in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025