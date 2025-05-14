Investigation Update: Spain Rules Out Cyberattack in Massive Power Outage
Spain's Energy Minister confirmed no signs of a cyberattack were found in the investigation of the recent power outage affecting Spain and Portugal. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had previously suggested the possibility of a cyberattack, but current evidence does not support this theory.
Spain has found no evidence of a cyberattack on its grid operator, REE, connected to the large-scale power outage that disrupted both Spain and Portugal on April 28, according to Energy Minister Sara Aagesen.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had initially indicated that the government was considering the potential for a cyberattack, but investigations have since seen no indication supporting that scenario.
The confirmation that a cyberattack was not responsible provides relief amid growing concerns over cybersecurity threats to national infrastructure.
