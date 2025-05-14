Left Menu

Granada's Flicker: Tracing the Blackout Origins in Spain

An unexpected power generation loss initiated in Granada caused a massive blackout across Spain and Portugal on April 28. The power failures quickly spread to substations in Seville and Badajoz. Investigations are ongoing to pinpoint the cause, with cyberattacks and grid capacity issues ruled out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:53 IST
Granada's Flicker: Tracing the Blackout Origins in Spain
Blackout in Pakistan on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - A sudden power generation loss that triggered a massive blackout across Spain and Portugal on April 28 originated in Granada, according to Spain's energy minister.

The blackout quickly spread to substations in Seville and Badajoz, marking an unprecedented event. Ongoing investigations by the government, security agencies, and technical experts aim to identify the root cause, but this is the first instance where specific origins have been pinpointed by Spanish authorities, the minister revealed.

During a parliamentary hearing, Energy Minister Sara Aagesen disclosed that the initial incidents caused a generation loss of 2.2 gigawatts, leading to grid disconnections. However, cyberattacks and grid capacity issues have been discounted. The complex investigation continues, analyzing extensive data to understand the events that began in Granada, Seville, and Badajoz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025