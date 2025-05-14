Granada's Flicker: Tracing the Blackout Origins in Spain

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - A sudden power generation loss that triggered a massive blackout across Spain and Portugal on April 28 originated in Granada, according to Spain's energy minister.

The blackout quickly spread to substations in Seville and Badajoz, marking an unprecedented event. Ongoing investigations by the government, security agencies, and technical experts aim to identify the root cause, but this is the first instance where specific origins have been pinpointed by Spanish authorities, the minister revealed.

During a parliamentary hearing, Energy Minister Sara Aagesen disclosed that the initial incidents caused a generation loss of 2.2 gigawatts, leading to grid disconnections. However, cyberattacks and grid capacity issues have been discounted. The complex investigation continues, analyzing extensive data to understand the events that began in Granada, Seville, and Badajoz.

