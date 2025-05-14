Cuba's Telecom Turmoil: ETECSA Battles Cellular Outages Amid Blackouts
Cuba's telecom company, ETECSA, is working to restore cellular services after an outage hit Havana and other provinces. The disruption coincides with daily blackouts crippling the Communist-run country. While some services are resuming, congestion persists. The outage's cause remains undisclosed amid the country's economic and infrastructure challenges.
ETECSA, Cuba's primary telecommunications company, has announced efforts to restore cellular services following a widespread outage affecting Havana and surrounding areas. The company indicated that while mobile data services are gradually returning to normal, high congestion levels for calls and SMS persist as restoration work continues.
The precise cause of this significant disruption was not immediately disclosed by ETECSA. This incident occurs against a backdrop of daily rolling blackouts that have nearly paralyzed the island's economy and exacerbated shortages of essential goods. These challenges have driven many Cubans to leave for the United States since 2020.
The persistent blackouts contribute to prolonged interruptions in cellphone service, complicating the assessment of Wednesday's outage. The Communist Party's Giron newspaper reported that Matanzas province, like several others, faced coverage issues linked to power generation faults, raising questions about potential larger systemic issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
