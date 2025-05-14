Left Menu

Cuba's Telecom Turmoil: ETECSA Battles Cellular Outages Amid Blackouts

Cuba's telecom company, ETECSA, is working to restore cellular services after an outage hit Havana and other provinces. The disruption coincides with daily blackouts crippling the Communist-run country. While some services are resuming, congestion persists. The outage's cause remains undisclosed amid the country's economic and infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:56 IST
Cuba's Telecom Turmoil: ETECSA Battles Cellular Outages Amid Blackouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ETECSA, Cuba's primary telecommunications company, has announced efforts to restore cellular services following a widespread outage affecting Havana and surrounding areas. The company indicated that while mobile data services are gradually returning to normal, high congestion levels for calls and SMS persist as restoration work continues.

The precise cause of this significant disruption was not immediately disclosed by ETECSA. This incident occurs against a backdrop of daily rolling blackouts that have nearly paralyzed the island's economy and exacerbated shortages of essential goods. These challenges have driven many Cubans to leave for the United States since 2020.

The persistent blackouts contribute to prolonged interruptions in cellphone service, complicating the assessment of Wednesday's outage. The Communist Party's Giron newspaper reported that Matanzas province, like several others, faced coverage issues linked to power generation faults, raising questions about potential larger systemic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025