Supreme Court Questions Blanket Ban on Transgender Blood Donation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concerns over the discriminatory treatment of the transgender community, questioning the blanket ban branding them as 'risky' blood donors. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh argued against stigmatizing an entire community based on sweeping generalizations.

The court is reviewing a petition against the 2017 Blood Donor guidelines, which restrict transgenders, along with men having sex with men (MSM) and female sex workers, from donating due to perceived high infection risks. While the government claims guidelines prioritize public health, the court stressed potential discrimination.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati assured the court of raising discrimination concerns with experts. The bench emphasized finding a balance, considering medical safety advancements, to avoid further marginalizing transgenders.

