BJP Hails Assam Police for Arrests in Anti-National Crackdown Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has praised the state's police force for its prompt and decisive actions against individuals accused of promoting anti-national sentiments. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the operation, resulting in the arrest of 61 people suspected of sedition, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

In a statement from the BJP Assam Pradesh office, Spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah announced that these arrests were made in several districts. The apprehended individuals allegedly posted anti-India and pro-Pakistan content on social media, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, amidst brewing India-Pakistan tensions.

The individuals, despite residing in India, were accused of supporting Pakistan and terrorist activities from Assamese soil, which prompted decisive action. Acting on the Chief Minister's directive to apprehend anyone showing support for Pakistan or terrorism while living in India, Assam Police amplified its social media surveillance, successfully arresting 61 suspects by May 14.

The Indian Armed Forces, as part of Operation Sindoor, conducted strikes on May 7 at nine terror hideouts located deep within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, leading the Indian government to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, initiated in 1960, after a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

Addressing the nation on May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Operation Sindoor as part of India's staunch anti-terrorism policy, following 2016's surgical strikes and 2019's airstrike. Modi emphasized halting the Indus Water Treaty post-Pahalgam attack, asserting water and blood cannot flow together, and stressed that any dialogue with Pakistan would focus on counterterrorism and reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)