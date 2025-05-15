Market Teeter: U.S. Stocks Swing Amid Global Trade Developments
The S&P 500 fluctuated between gains and losses, as investors eyed further economic data. Recent U.S.-China trade announcements boosted sentiment, but concerns lingered amid Trump's Middle East tour. Mixed performance across sectors highlighted apprehension, despite positive inflation signals and technology sector gains.
The S&P 500 experienced volatility on Wednesday as investors anticipated upcoming economic data. This came after positive inflation figures and a temporary pause in U.S.-China tariffs earlier in the week. President Trump's Gulf States visit further influenced investor sentiment, with significant trade commitments evident.
Technology stocks, buoyed by new Middle Eastern artificial intelligence deals, rallied with notable gains from companies like Nvidia and AMD. Boeing also saw an increase following Qatar Airways' purchase during Trump's Doha visit. Meanwhile, investors awaited crucial Producer Price Index (PPI) and retail sales data due Thursday.
While most sectors showed mixed performance, healthcare and utilities lagged, whereas communications and technology services rose. Market reactions to recent economic pauses and tariffs underscored uncertainty despite some relief from moderate consumer price upticks in April.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S&P 500
- Trump
- gulf states
- tariffs
- inflation
- technology
- deals
- Qatar Airways
- economic data
- Nvidia