Gaza Foundation Prepares Key Humanitarian Operation Launch

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Wednesday its plans to start operations in the Gaza Strip by the end of the month. This development comes after Israel's agreement to increase the number of 'Secure Distribution Sites' aiming to serve the entire population of the enclave.

In a communication addressed to the Israeli authorities, Jake Wood, the executive director of the foundation, emphasized the importance of facilitating aid. He requested that Israel utilizes existing modalities to ensure sufficient aid reaches Gaza until the foundation is fully functional.

By expanding the 'Secure Distribution Sites,' both the foundation and Israel aim to enhance humanitarian efforts in the region, providing crucial support to communities in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)