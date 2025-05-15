Left Menu

Gaza Foundation Prepares Key Humanitarian Operation Launch

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plans to begin operations in Gaza by month's end, with Israel agreeing to increase 'Secure Distribution Sites' to aid the entire population. Executive Director Jake Wood has requested Israeli cooperation to facilitate aid flow until operations are fully established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 02:39 IST
Gaza Foundation Prepares Key Humanitarian Operation Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Wednesday its plans to start operations in the Gaza Strip by the end of the month. This development comes after Israel's agreement to increase the number of 'Secure Distribution Sites' aiming to serve the entire population of the enclave.

In a communication addressed to the Israeli authorities, Jake Wood, the executive director of the foundation, emphasized the importance of facilitating aid. He requested that Israel utilizes existing modalities to ensure sufficient aid reaches Gaza until the foundation is fully functional.

By expanding the 'Secure Distribution Sites,' both the foundation and Israel aim to enhance humanitarian efforts in the region, providing crucial support to communities in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025