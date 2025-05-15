Left Menu

Flights to Srinagar Restored: A Call to Revitalize Kashmir's Economy and Tourism

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces restoration of flight services to Srinagar, urging Indians to visit Kashmir and support its economy and tourism. He praises armed forces' precision strikes in Operation Sindoor and visits Srinagar airport to commend officials' bravery during recent tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:00 IST
Flights to Srinagar Restored: A Call to Revitalize Kashmir's Economy and Tourism
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Thursday that all flight connections to Srinagar have been restored, and called on people across India to visit the Kashmir Valley to support its economy. "We have reopened all flight schedules effective today, including routes from Delhi and Mumbai," Naidu stated, urging travelers to bolster local tourism and businesses adversely affected in the region. The Minister emphasized, "Kashmir is safe, and we must stand with its economy."

Naidu spoke after flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed, expressing that locals believe in promoting tourism. "The government will take all necessary steps to boost this sector," he assured, following a review of the airport's situation. Acknowledging military efforts, he hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the precision strikes against terrorists in Pakistan as commendable endeavors.

Visiting in his ministerial capacity, Naidu addressed the recent developments: "I am here to assess the situation first-hand and to thank our armed forces for their outstanding execution of Operation Sindoor." He cited the importance of military precision in avoiding civilian impact during their strategic actions. Additionally, Naidu applauded the bravery of officials and staff at Srinagar airport who remained composed through recent security challenges, respecting the temporary closure due to heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025