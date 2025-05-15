Flights to Srinagar Restored: A Call to Revitalize Kashmir's Economy and Tourism
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces restoration of flight services to Srinagar, urging Indians to visit Kashmir and support its economy and tourism. He praises armed forces' precision strikes in Operation Sindoor and visits Srinagar airport to commend officials' bravery during recent tensions.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Thursday that all flight connections to Srinagar have been restored, and called on people across India to visit the Kashmir Valley to support its economy. "We have reopened all flight schedules effective today, including routes from Delhi and Mumbai," Naidu stated, urging travelers to bolster local tourism and businesses adversely affected in the region. The Minister emphasized, "Kashmir is safe, and we must stand with its economy."
Naidu spoke after flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed, expressing that locals believe in promoting tourism. "The government will take all necessary steps to boost this sector," he assured, following a review of the airport's situation. Acknowledging military efforts, he hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the precision strikes against terrorists in Pakistan as commendable endeavors.
Visiting in his ministerial capacity, Naidu addressed the recent developments: "I am here to assess the situation first-hand and to thank our armed forces for their outstanding execution of Operation Sindoor." He cited the importance of military precision in avoiding civilian impact during their strategic actions. Additionally, Naidu applauded the bravery of officials and staff at Srinagar airport who remained composed through recent security challenges, respecting the temporary closure due to heightened tensions.
