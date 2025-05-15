Left Menu

Sirasu Festival: A Fusion of Devotion and Tradition Unfolds at Gengayiamman Temple

The Sirasu festival in Tamil Nadu's Gopalapuram draws thousands, celebrating mythology with processions, traditional performances, and religious rituals, under tight security.

Devotees Flock To Gengayiamman Temple For Sirasu festival(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Sirasu festival was celebrated with fervor at the Gengayiamman Temple in Gopalapuram, Gudiyatham, located in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district. This event, rooted in mythology, marks the tale of Parashurama and the revival of his mother. Attracting thousands of devotees from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, the festival is a significant event on the regional calendar.

The festivities commenced with a symbolic procession, where the idol's head, known as 'Sirasu,' was carried from Muthyalamman Temple in Dharanampet. Accompanied by traditional art forms such as silambattam, mayilattam, puliattam, and karagattam, the lively parade wound its way through the streets to the Gengayiamman Temple. Here, the Sirasu was ceremonially placed on the deity Chandalaachi, marking the high point of the celebrations.

To ensure a secure environment, over 1,000 police officers, led by Vellore's Superintendent of Police Mathivanan, were deployed. Special arrangements, including 100 buses, were made to manage the throngs of participants. The event featured special poojas and the ceremonial 'eye-opening' for the goddess, with devotees engaging in traditional offerings like garlanding the deity, lighting camphor, and coconut breaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

