Modi Mobilizes Allies in Tamil Nadu: A United Front for NDA's Campaign
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the NDA's election campaign in Madurathakam, Tamil Nadu. With backing from several allies, the rally signifies NDA's unified effort to challenge the incumbent DMK. Modi's visit aims to draw immense public attention as a significant political event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to kickstart the NDA's assembly election campaign in Madurathakam, Tamil Nadu, on January 23. The rally is expected to draw significant public attention, marking the coalition's united effort to challenge the ruling DMK.
In preparation for Modi's visit, BJP's senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, held meetings with allies to present a united front. Key allies like T T V Dhinakaran of AMMK and the PMK's Anbumani faction have confirmed their support alongside AIADMK and other regional parties.
Amid high security, Modi will fly into Chennai before traveling to the rally site in Madurathakam. His presence is anticipated to be a turning point in NDA's campaign, with over five lakh people expected to attend, underscoring the mobilization effort.
