Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Police for Alleged Hindrance of Rahul Gandhi's Event

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra censured Bihar Police for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from attending an event in Darbhanga. She labeled it as a cowardly act by the NDA government, accusing them of suppressing democratic voices. Rahul Gandhi reiterated his commitment to social justice and criticized the central government's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:15 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement outburst, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Bihar Police on Thursday for allegedly blocking the vehicle of Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi en route to an event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga. She condemned the incident as shameful, condemnable, and cowardly on social media platform X.

Priyanka asserted that the people of Bihar would not endure the NDA government's 'dictatorship'. She questioned whether visiting Bihar or advocating for the marginalized had become a crime under the JDU-BJP coalition. She emphasized that Bihar, known for justice, would resist such authoritarianism.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged police obstruction on his visit to Darbhanga, reflecting on the central government's opposition to democracy and minority rights. Addressing a gathering, he affirmed his future governmental plans to rectify injustices and criticized Bihar's administration for hampering dialogues on education and social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

