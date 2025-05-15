Nuclear Renaissance: Exploring America's Controversial Nuclear Power Plans

The Trump administration is exploring controversial strategies to expand America's nuclear power capabilities, according to documents seen by Reuters. Central to this initiative are draft executive orders that propose reprocessing nuclear waste and using radioactive plutonium as reactor fuel, sparking heated debate.

The proposed policies, titled 'Ushering in a Nuclear Renaissance', aim to shift control over nuclear project approvals to the administration, from the independent U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The move reflects the administration's desire to harness nuclear power growth amid rising electricity demands driven by expanding data centers for artificial intelligence.

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from nuclear nonproliferation experts. They argue that reprocessing could increase nuclear proliferation risks by enabling the unauthorized use of nuclear materials. Despite these concerns, proponents view the policy shift as a crucial step towards reducing dependency on foreign uranium suppliers.

