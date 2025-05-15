India's Stern Stance: Terrorism as a Declaration of War

On Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored India's newly articulated anti-terrorism policy, asserting that any assault on Indian soil will henceforth be classified as an act of war. Addressing troops at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, Singh declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has robustly redefined the nation's stance against terror.

Singh emphasized India's consistent preference for peace over conflict, but reinforced the necessity of retaliation when national sovereignty is breached. He forewarned Pakistan of severe consequences should it maintain support for terrorist activities. Terming Operation Sindoor as India's most significant anti-terror initiative, he highlighted it as evidence of the nation's resolve to eliminate terrorism at all costs.

The Defence Minister decried Pakistan's nuclear brinkmanship and called for international oversight of its arsenal, raising global concerns about safety. He recollected past assurances from Pakistan to cease terror exports, emphasizing the need for genuine action. Singh reiterated the government's commitment to equipping soldiers with advanced technology to safeguard the country's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)