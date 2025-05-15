Left Menu

Turkey Presses YPG to Fulfill Synergy Agreement with Syrian Government

Turkey demands the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia integrate into Syria's armed forces as per their deal with the Syrian government. The YPG, associated with the PKK, leads U.S.-backed forces in northeast Syria. The agreement aims to unite military efforts under Syrian leadership and involve strategic resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:13 IST
Turkey Presses YPG to Fulfill Synergy Agreement with Syrian Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's expectation that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia will fulfill its agreement with the Syrian government by integrating into the country's armed forces. This announcement comes amidst Turkey's designation of the YPG as linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a group engaged in a long-standing conflict with Ankara.

Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Antalya, Fidan remarked, "We see that there has been no step taken by the YPG so far. We expect these steps to be put into practice." He further stressed that a unified Syrian government and armed forces are crucial for regional stability.

The YPG, leading the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces, controls Syria's oil-abundant northeast. An agreement signed in March with Damascus calls for these areas, and strategic resources, to reintegrate into Syrian state operations by year's end, but the framework for military integration remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025