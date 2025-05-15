Market Volatility: The Roller-Coaster Week for Wall Street

This week, Wall Street experienced significant volatility as investor sentiment swung between optimism and caution. A tariff truce between the U.S. and China initially boosted the markets, but macroeconomic uncertainties and a criminal investigation into UnitedHealth dampened the euphoria.

UnitedHealth Group's shares lost 7.3% after the Wall Street Journal reported a federal investigation into potential Medicare fraud. Meanwhile, Walmart's stock remained flat despite executives announcing impending price hikes due to high tariffs, even as first-quarter sales exceeded expectations.

Adding to the uncertainty, economic data revealed a slowdown in U.S. retail sales and a surprising drop in producer prices, which Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, are closely monitoring. With the S&P 500 nearing its all-time highs earlier in the week, markets now await fresh catalysts to guide future movements.

