Left Menu

War of Drones: Sudan's Power Struggle in the Skies

Drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces have cut power across Khartoum, intensifying the ongoing conflict with Sudan's army. As RSF shifts tactics to target infrastructure, this war has displaced millions, caused thousands of casualties, and plunged the nation into widespread crises, including famine and disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:02 IST
War of Drones: Sudan's Power Struggle in the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has taken a devastating turn as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) resort to drone attacks, primarily targeting Khartoum and the surrounding state. These assaults have led to widespread power outages, according to authorities, marking a tactical shift in the RSF's military campaign against Sudan's army.

On Wednesday night, drones struck Khartoum state, causing extensive fires and infrastructure damage, the Sudanese Electrical Company reported. Efforts are underway to extinguish fires and assess the impact of the strikes. The conflict, rooted in a power struggle over transitioning to civilian rule, has pushed over 13 million people from their homes and exacerbated food scarcity and disease.

While southern Omdurman remains a ground battlefield, the RSF's drone strikes have crippled water and power supplies nationwide, raising risks of cholera. The army's offensives continue in Western Kordofan and Darfur, aiming to reclaim strategic regions and relieve sieges as both sides remain locked in a brutal stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025