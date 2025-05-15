War of Drones: Sudan's Power Struggle in the Skies

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has taken a devastating turn as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) resort to drone attacks, primarily targeting Khartoum and the surrounding state. These assaults have led to widespread power outages, according to authorities, marking a tactical shift in the RSF's military campaign against Sudan's army.

On Wednesday night, drones struck Khartoum state, causing extensive fires and infrastructure damage, the Sudanese Electrical Company reported. Efforts are underway to extinguish fires and assess the impact of the strikes. The conflict, rooted in a power struggle over transitioning to civilian rule, has pushed over 13 million people from their homes and exacerbated food scarcity and disease.

While southern Omdurman remains a ground battlefield, the RSF's drone strikes have crippled water and power supplies nationwide, raising risks of cholera. The army's offensives continue in Western Kordofan and Darfur, aiming to reclaim strategic regions and relieve sieges as both sides remain locked in a brutal stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)