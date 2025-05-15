India Halts Turkish Airport Operations Amid Rising Security Concerns

The Indian government has taken decisive action by revoking the security clearance of Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish-based ground-handling company, due to national security concerns. Celebi operates at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, handling a significant portion of ground operations including passenger and cargo services.

The move comes as tensions escalate following Turkey's vocal support of Pakistan, aggravating India amid ongoing regional strains. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an official communiqué rescinding Celebi's clearance, citing its inherent powers to act in the nation's interest.

Amidst the political uproar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction has demanded the severance of ties with the Turkish company. Protests led by key figures like Murji Patel and Arjun Kandhari underscore the broader national movement to boycott Turkish products, reflecting a growing sentiment of national security and economic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)