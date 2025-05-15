Left Menu

India Halts Turkish Airport Operations Amid Rising Security Concerns

The Indian government has revoked security clearance for Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish ground-handling company, citing national security concerns. This decision follows Turkey's support for Pakistan, sparking protests and calls for a boycott of Turkish operations and products in India. Airport operations across multiple cities are affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:23 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken decisive action by revoking the security clearance of Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish-based ground-handling company, due to national security concerns. Celebi operates at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, handling a significant portion of ground operations including passenger and cargo services.

The move comes as tensions escalate following Turkey's vocal support of Pakistan, aggravating India amid ongoing regional strains. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued an official communiqué rescinding Celebi's clearance, citing its inherent powers to act in the nation's interest.

Amidst the political uproar, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction has demanded the severance of ties with the Turkish company. Protests led by key figures like Murji Patel and Arjun Kandhari underscore the broader national movement to boycott Turkish products, reflecting a growing sentiment of national security and economic autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

