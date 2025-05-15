Left Menu

Seeking Peace: Russia's Diplomatic Pursuit

Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation in peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizes Moscow's intent to establish enduring peace by finding mutual agreement and eliminating conflict causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:24 IST
Seeking Peace: Russia's Diplomatic Pursuit
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at the peace talks in Turkey, has expressed Moscow's commitment to achieving a long-lasting peace with Ukraine.

Medinsky stated that the primary objective is to find common ground between the two nations and address the roots of the conflict.

The talks represent a significant diplomatic effort aimed at removing ongoing tensions and fostering stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025