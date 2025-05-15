Seeking Peace: Russia's Diplomatic Pursuit
Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation in peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizes Moscow's intent to establish enduring peace by finding mutual agreement and eliminating conflict causes.
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's delegation at the peace talks in Turkey, has expressed Moscow's commitment to achieving a long-lasting peace with Ukraine.
Medinsky stated that the primary objective is to find common ground between the two nations and address the roots of the conflict.
The talks represent a significant diplomatic effort aimed at removing ongoing tensions and fostering stability in the region.
