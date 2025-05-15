Exercise Raahat: A New Benchmark in Disaster Management

In a remarkable showcase of collaboration and preparedness, Indian Army Engineers under the Spear Corps joined forces with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to conduct Exercise Raahat, a pioneering disaster relief operation. Held at Rangapahar Military Station in Nagaland from May 13 to 15, this exercise introduced a fresh paradigm in disaster management, as announced by officials.

Exercise Raahat aimed to heighten readiness and efficiency in disaster relief, particularly with the monsoon season approaching. It was a demonstration of synergy, combining the diverse experiences and expertise of the Indian Army and NDRF. Over three days, with May 13 and 14 dedicated to strategic planning, members engaged in in-depth discussions, complex scenario planning, and detailed case studies, fostering dynamic, innovative responses.

The event culminated on May 15 with a Lecture Cum Demonstration where Sappers displayed an impressive range of high-tech equipment, handling rescue operations and critically needed medical aid. NDRF showcased their specialized relief equipment, highlighting their preparedness for emergencies. The event saw participation from multiple Spear Corps Flood Relief Units, emphasizing inter-agency cooperation. Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, leading the Spear Corps, praised the exercise participants' professionalism and dedication, noting how new technologies empower rapid, effective disaster response.

(With inputs from agencies.)