P Chidambaram's Stark Warning: INDIA Bloc in Peril, BJP's Dominance Challenged

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed concerns about the stability of the INDIA bloc, suggesting it is fraying but could still be salvaged. Speaking at a book launch, he highlighted doubts about the alliance's future despite the assurance of other leaders.

Chidambaram characterized the BJP not as a mere political party but as an exceptionally well-organized force that requires challenges on various fronts to curb its dominance. He emphasized the BJP's unparalleled organization, likening it to a machine that exerts influence over national institutions.

Finally, Chidambaram underscored the significance of the 2029 elections, which he referred to as a pivotal moment for Indian democracy. These elections could either cement the BJP's control or signal a return to a more balanced democratic state.

(With inputs from agencies.)