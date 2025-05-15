Left Menu

P Chidambaram's Stark Warning: INDIA Bloc in Peril, BJP's Dominance Challenged

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:44 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed concerns about the stability of the INDIA bloc, suggesting it is fraying but could still be salvaged. Speaking at a book launch, he highlighted doubts about the alliance's future despite the assurance of other leaders.

Chidambaram characterized the BJP not as a mere political party but as an exceptionally well-organized force that requires challenges on various fronts to curb its dominance. He emphasized the BJP's unparalleled organization, likening it to a machine that exerts influence over national institutions.

Finally, Chidambaram underscored the significance of the 2029 elections, which he referred to as a pivotal moment for Indian democracy. These elections could either cement the BJP's control or signal a return to a more balanced democratic state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

