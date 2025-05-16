Left Menu

INDIA Bloc's Rocky Path: Concerns and Critique

Doubts emerge over INDIA bloc's future as both P Chidambaram and Rajeev Chandrasekhar voice contrasting views. Chidambaram warns of strains within the alliance, while Chandrasekhar labels it a coalition formed out of 'love for corruption.' The debate intensifies around the formidable BJP ahead of crucial future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:49 IST
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a revelation that could shake India's political landscape, Congress leader P Chidambaram has expressed skepticism over the longevity of the INDIA bloc, suggesting that internal tensions could threaten its unity. Meanwhile, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the opposition, branding it a 'motley collection' driven by corruption.

Chidambaram's comments came during the launch of 'Contesting Democratic Deficit' in New Delhi. He asserted that while the INDIA alliance appears frazzled, there remains a window for consolidation. His remarks underscore a deep-rooted challenge to counter BJP's well-oiled political machinery, which he says, dominates India's democratic framework.

As India braces for the 2029 elections, Chidambaram emphasized its significance; it could either further solidify BJP's influence or pave the way for a restored democracy. Amid mounting political tensions, the country watches with bated breath, anticipating which path will ultimately prevail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

