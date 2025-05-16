Left Menu

Daring Coast Guard Rescue: Six Saved from Sinking Vessel off Karnataka Coast

The Indian Coast Guard rescued six crew members from the sunken cargo vessel MSV Salamat near Surathkal, Karnataka. The incident, involving survivors Ismail Shareef and others, unfolded 52 nautical miles offshore. Meanwhile, a Pakistani national was denied entry at Karwar Port due to strained India-Pakistan relations.

Crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard successfully saved six crew members of the cargo vessel MSV Salamat, which sank off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka, in the early hours of May 14. Officials confirmed that the survivors—Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal—were located approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore, adrift in a small dinghy that became their refuge.

The alert was raised at 1215hrs on May 14 by a transiting vessel, MT Epic Susui, which reported a small boat with survivors on board 52 nautical miles from Surathkal, Karnataka. The alert prompted the immediate deployment of ICG Ship Vikram, on routine patrol, to the location. The Coast Guard team swiftly rescued the six crew members, offering them a new lease on life after the devastating sinking of their ship.

Preliminary investigations suggest that MSV SALAMATH, which left Mangalore on May 12 for Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep, began to flood around 5:30 AM on May 14, resulting in its tragic sinking. Carrying a mix of cement and construction materials, the exact reason for the flooding remains unclear. The survivors received first aid before being transported to New Mangalore Port on May 15, where local authorities are conducting further interviews to determine the cause of the accident.

In a separate development, an incident at Karnataka's Karwar Port highlighted ongoing political tensions: a Pakistani citizen aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean, which carried bitumen from Iraq, was denied entry into India. Despite having 14 Indian crew members and two Syrians on board, the ship's Pakistani national was disallowed to disembark, following directives issued due to strained India-Pakistan relations. The restriction exemplified the ongoing diplomatic challenges that continue to affect cross-border movements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

