Powering Progress: Chief Secretary Inspects Key Hydroelectric Projects in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo reviewed two crucial hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar. He assessed the progress of the 850 MW Rattle and 390 MW Dul Hasti Power Stations, urging timely completion and quality maintenance. Dulloo also discussed border safety improvements following recent Line of Control shelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, paid a visit to Kishtwar district on Friday to oversee the development of two significant hydroelectric power projects. The sites in focus were the 850 MW Rattle and the 390 MW Dul Hasti power facilities.

During his visit to the Rattle Project, Dulloo was informed of its status through presentations and site inspections. He scrutinized various components, including the Power Intake Structure and Coffer Dam, and pushed for accelerated progress.

At the Dul Hasti Station, Dulloo evaluated operational efficiency, calling for improvements where necessary. Additionally, he addressed safety infrastructure along the Line of Control due to recent border shelling incidents, highlighting efforts to provide more bunkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

