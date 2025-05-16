Valentino Bags Lab: Luxury Brand Under Fire for Worker Exploitation
An Italian court placed Valentino Bags Lab under judicial administration for a year due to worker abuse in its supply chain. The Milan court found Valentino failed to oversee suppliers, leading to exploitation. Valentino vowed to cooperate with authorities to address the violations.
An Italian court has taken action against Valentino Bags Lab, a unit of the renowned fashion brand Valentino, placing it under judicial administration for a year. This decision comes after discovering significant worker abuse within its supply chain, a finding that has added another stain to the reputation of Italy's luxury fashion sector.
The Milan court's ruling follows similar actions against other prominent fashion companies, including Italian units of Dior, Armani, and Alviero Martini. The court criticized Valentino Bags Lab for failing to supervise suppliers adequately, prioritizing profits over worker welfare. In response, Valentino has committed to collaborating with authorities to rectify these issues.
The investigation revealed alarming conditions in Chinese-owned subcontractor workshops, such as unauthorized employment contracts and round-the-clock shifts. This move is part of a broader effort by Italian authorities to combat worker exploitation and preserve the integrity of 'Made in Italy' products in the luxury fashion market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
