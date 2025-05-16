India's Renewable Revolution: Andhra Pradesh Leads the Charge
Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for a massive Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur. The 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS aims to power India's clean energy goals, turning Rayalaseema into a renewable powerhouse and accelerating the nation's transition to sustainable energy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to India's clean energy initiatives, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh has inaugurated the foundation of a monumental Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district.
The project, set in Bethapalli village, is a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm equipped with a battery energy storage system (BESS), marking ReNew's largest venture to date.
Highlighting the broader impact, Lokesh emphasized that the project, a beacon of India's green revolution, turns Rayalaseema into a clean energy powerhouse, playing a pivotal role in the nation's sustainable transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Along India-Pakistan Line of Control
Lt Gen Malik Takes Dual Role Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
India Embarks on Historic Caste Enumeration with National Census