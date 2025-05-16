India's Renewable Revolution: Andhra Pradesh Leads the Charge

In a significant boost to India's clean energy initiatives, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh has inaugurated the foundation of a monumental Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district.

The project, set in Bethapalli village, is a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm equipped with a battery energy storage system (BESS), marking ReNew's largest venture to date.

Highlighting the broader impact, Lokesh emphasized that the project, a beacon of India's green revolution, turns Rayalaseema into a clean energy powerhouse, playing a pivotal role in the nation's sustainable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)