India's Renewable Revolution: Andhra Pradesh Leads the Charge

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for a massive Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur. The 4.8 GWp hybrid farm with BESS aims to power India's clean energy goals, turning Rayalaseema into a renewable powerhouse and accelerating the nation's transition to sustainable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantapur | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's clean energy initiatives, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister Nara Lokesh has inaugurated the foundation of a monumental Rs 22,000 crore ReNew renewable energy project in Anantapur district.

The project, set in Bethapalli village, is a 4.8 GWp hybrid farm equipped with a battery energy storage system (BESS), marking ReNew's largest venture to date.

Highlighting the broader impact, Lokesh emphasized that the project, a beacon of India's green revolution, turns Rayalaseema into a clean energy powerhouse, playing a pivotal role in the nation's sustainable transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

