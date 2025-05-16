Amit Shah Lauds ITBP Heroes After Historic Mount Makalu Ascent and MAC Launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the inauguration of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block, celebrating this step as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's ability to galvanize India's strategic operations under 'Operation Sindoor' with unparalleled precision and strength.

In a separate monumental achievement, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) etched their names in history with a proud first ascent of Mount Makalu, standing tall as the world's fifth-highest peak at 8,485 meters. This achievement was recognized by Shah in a congratulatory message, highlighting the ITBP's resolute determination and success.

Amid harsh weather, the ITBP team not only scaled the peak, unfurling the national flag, but also conducted a meaningful cleanliness drive, inspired by PM Modi's Swachh Bharat mission, clearing 150 kg of waste. The expedition, part of a dual-peak campaign alongside Mt. Annapurna, was led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar Negi and featured a summit success rate of 83% for Makalu, with five of the twelve-member team reaching the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)