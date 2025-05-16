Left Menu

Amit Shah Lauds ITBP Heroes After Historic Mount Makalu Ascent and MAC Launch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) and praised ITBP for their historic ascent of Mount Makalu. The operation reflects India's strategic prowess and the daring spirit of its forces, marked by a successful cleanliness drive atop the peak as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:42 IST
Amit Shah Lauds ITBP Heroes After Historic Mount Makalu Ascent and MAC Launch
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the inauguration of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block, celebrating this step as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's ability to galvanize India's strategic operations under 'Operation Sindoor' with unparalleled precision and strength.

In a separate monumental achievement, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) etched their names in history with a proud first ascent of Mount Makalu, standing tall as the world's fifth-highest peak at 8,485 meters. This achievement was recognized by Shah in a congratulatory message, highlighting the ITBP's resolute determination and success.

Amid harsh weather, the ITBP team not only scaled the peak, unfurling the national flag, but also conducted a meaningful cleanliness drive, inspired by PM Modi's Swachh Bharat mission, clearing 150 kg of waste. The expedition, part of a dual-peak campaign alongside Mt. Annapurna, was led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar Negi and featured a summit success rate of 83% for Makalu, with five of the twelve-member team reaching the top.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025