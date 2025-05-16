Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: 13 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

In a significant operation, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, allegedly residing in India without necessary documentation. The individuals were apprehended in the Auchandi village area of the national capital. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Aditya Gautam, the individuals infiltrated India through unsecured agricultural fields along the India-Bangladesh border, later making their way to Delhi via Cooch Behar railway station. They were reportedly employed as casual laborers at a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The detainees have been identified as Md. Rafikul (50), Khoteza Begum (41), Md. Anowar Hussain (37), Md. Aminul Islam (28), Zorina Begum (27), Afroza Khatun (25), Md. Khakhon (20), Hasna (19), and five children. The Delhi Police have started the deportation process and are in pursuit of the agent, Zalil Ahmad, who allegedly assisted in their border crossing.

In a broader crackdown, Delhi Police have deported nearly 125 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the southern and southeastern districts of the capital in the past six months, the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Southern range, SK Jain, revealed on May 5. He emphasized that about 100 illegal immigrants from other nations have also been deported during this period. SK Jain elaborated that this initiative is pivotal due to the involvement of illegal immigrants in criminal activities, which pose a threat to national security. The operation also targets individuals providing shelter and assistance in creating documents for these infiltrators.

