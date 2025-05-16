Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: 13 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals for residing illegally without valid documentation. Authorities are working on their deportation and are investigating the agent who facilitated their entry. This is part of a broader crackdown that has seen the deportation of many illegal immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:43 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: 13 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained
Delhi Police detained 13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants (Photo: Delhi Police Crime Branch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has detained 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, allegedly residing in India without necessary documentation. The individuals were apprehended in the Auchandi village area of the national capital. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Aditya Gautam, the individuals infiltrated India through unsecured agricultural fields along the India-Bangladesh border, later making their way to Delhi via Cooch Behar railway station. They were reportedly employed as casual laborers at a brick kiln in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The detainees have been identified as Md. Rafikul (50), Khoteza Begum (41), Md. Anowar Hussain (37), Md. Aminul Islam (28), Zorina Begum (27), Afroza Khatun (25), Md. Khakhon (20), Hasna (19), and five children. The Delhi Police have started the deportation process and are in pursuit of the agent, Zalil Ahmad, who allegedly assisted in their border crossing.

In a broader crackdown, Delhi Police have deported nearly 125 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the southern and southeastern districts of the capital in the past six months, the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Southern range, SK Jain, revealed on May 5. He emphasized that about 100 illegal immigrants from other nations have also been deported during this period. SK Jain elaborated that this initiative is pivotal due to the involvement of illegal immigrants in criminal activities, which pose a threat to national security. The operation also targets individuals providing shelter and assistance in creating documents for these infiltrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025