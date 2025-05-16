Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Favors ISKCON Bangalore in Hare Krishna Hill Dispute

The Supreme Court ruled that the ISKCON Hare Krishna Hill temple in Bangalore rightfully belongs to the ISKCON-Bangalore society, ending a 25-year dispute with ISKCON-Mumbai. The struggle centered around leadership and property rights, with ISKCON-Bangalore adhering to Srila Prabhupada's original directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has delivered a decisive verdict, asserting that the ISKCON Hare Krishna Hill temple in Bangalore is owned by the ISKCON-Bangalore society, not ISKCON-Mumbai. The contentious legal battle, spanning over 25 years, originated after the passing of Srila Prabhupada in 1977, with factions claiming to be his rightful successors over his established Ritvik system.

ISKCON-Bangalore, led by Madhu Pandit Dasa, maintained allegiance to Srila Prabhupada as the sole Acharya, resisting pressures to adopt a self-appointed guru system. This ideological divide led ISKCON-Mumbai to attempt a takeover of the Bangalore temple in 2000, despite the land being legally allocated to ISKCON-Bangalore in 1988.

The Supreme Court's judgment now prevents ISKCON-Mumbai from interfering in the affairs of ISKCON-Bangalore. Madhu Pandit Dasa highlighted the decision as a triumph against the unauthorized claims of self-proclaimed gurus, reaffirming Srila Prabhupada as the eternal Acharya, ensuring that devotees can practice their faith as intended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

