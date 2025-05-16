Pedal Power: Shimla's MTB Event Champions Eco-Tourism and Fitness

The 12th edition of MTB Shimla was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasizing the state's dedication to boosting cycling infrastructure. He expressed ambition to make Himachal a global cycling destination.

Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event sees 101 cyclists from 28 Indian cities, including seven women, engaging in a three-day, 138-kilometer journey. Riders tackle mixed terrains, with highlights such as the 18-km Heritage Ride in Shimla and routes through the Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary.

Highlighting cycling's significance, CM Sukhu noted its role in eco-tourism and environmental conservation, aligning with the state's green energy goals. Organizers and participants acknowledge the sport's evolution, with President Mohit Sood noting increased enthusiasm and youth participation. The event reflects India's rising interest in cycling as a fitness pursuit and tourist attraction.

