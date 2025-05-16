Left Menu

Pedal Power: Shimla's MTB Event Champions Eco-Tourism and Fitness

The 12th MTB Shimla, flagged off by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, sees 101 participants tackling challenging terrains. The event promotes cycling as an eco-friendly sport supported by the government. The competition highlights India's growing cycling culture and aims to position Himachal as a premier biking destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:55 IST
Pedal Power: Shimla's MTB Event Champions Eco-Tourism and Fitness
12th edition the Mountain Terrain Biking, Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th edition of MTB Shimla was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasizing the state's dedication to boosting cycling infrastructure. He expressed ambition to make Himachal a global cycling destination.

Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the event sees 101 cyclists from 28 Indian cities, including seven women, engaging in a three-day, 138-kilometer journey. Riders tackle mixed terrains, with highlights such as the 18-km Heritage Ride in Shimla and routes through the Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary.

Highlighting cycling's significance, CM Sukhu noted its role in eco-tourism and environmental conservation, aligning with the state's green energy goals. Organizers and participants acknowledge the sport's evolution, with President Mohit Sood noting increased enthusiasm and youth participation. The event reflects India's rising interest in cycling as a fitness pursuit and tourist attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025