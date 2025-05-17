Left Menu

Wall Street's Upward Swing: Tariff Truce Fuels Optimism

Wall Street indexes rose Friday, heading for weekly gains following a U.S.-China tariff truce. The S&P 500 gained with soft consumer sentiment data tempering risk-taking. Investors await clarity on U.S. tax policy, with political hurdles impacting Trump's tax bill. Healthcare stocks surged, while energy and some tech stocks declined.

The major Wall Street indexes saw a boost on Friday, poised for weekly gains after an earlier U.S.-China tariff truce provided a sense of optimism, despite soft consumer sentiment data that kept risk-taking controlled. The move comes as traders eyed developments from Washington.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq showed upward momentum in anticipation of a 90-day pause in escalating tariffs between Washington and Beijing. This pause follows a recent bilateral trade agreement announcement between President Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic about future market conditions, though uncertainties loom regarding tariffs and tax legislation. Healthcare stocks led sector gains, reversing earlier losses, while energy stocks dipped slightly. Meanwhile, speculation includes potential strategic changes at UnitedHealth amidst federal probes, signaling varied impacts across industries.

