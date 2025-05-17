The Dollar's Dominance: A Rollercoaster of Economic Indicators and Global Trade Tensions

The dollar gained strength on Friday following new economic data that revealed an uptick in import prices alongside stagnant consumer sentiment as tariff concerns heightened. This trend set the dollar up for a fourth consecutive weekly increase.

The Labor Department reported a 0.1% rise in import prices last month, contrasting a 0.4% decline in March. This rise was driven by increased costs in capital goods.

The week saw fluctuations amid a U.S.-China tariff pause, contributing to a temporary dollar surge. Economists are now recalibrating rate cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve due to easing trade tensions, although financial markets remain on edge.

