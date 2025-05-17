Left Menu

Haibargaon Railway Station: Transforming Assam's Rail Hub for the Future

The Northeast Frontier Railway has revitalized Haibargaon Railway Station, Assam, boosting regional connectivity under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station now features enhanced accessibility, safety, and aesthetics, with a focus on passenger inclusivity and sustainability. The project aims to invigorate the local economy and strengthen community ties.

Updated: 17-05-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant effort to modernize the railway infrastructure in the Northeast, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has concluded the redevelopment of Haibargaon Railway Station in Assam. This initiative, part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has transformed the historically significant station in Nagaon into a modern, passenger-centric travel hub.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, noted that Haibargaon Station, established in 1887, holds a vital role in regional connectivity. The redevelopment project enhances passenger experience and stimulates the local economy through improved infrastructure, including structured parking, enhanced pedestrian pathways, and a new entrance to boost accessibility and aesthetic appeal.

Emphasizing inclusivity, NFR has integrated features such as ramps, tactile tiles, accessible toilets, and dedicated PRS counters. Additional amenities like modern toilets, a baby feeding room, and a children's play area cater to diverse travelers. The station now boasts an upgraded waiting hall with local art, enhanced lighting, and a redesigned platform surface, reinforcing safety and information accessibility around the clock.

Committed to sustainability, NFR has incorporated kiosks under the 'One Station One Product' initiative and eco-friendly landscaping to support local artisans. Despite challenges like flooding, the railway has implemented efficient drainage and elevated infrastructure planning, further developing commercial spaces and community-friendly areas like a children's park.

