Gujarat CM Leads Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Honoring 'Operation Sindoor'

In a display of patriotic fervor, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a Tiranga Yatra bike rally through Ghatlodia, honoring 'Operation Sindoor' and the Indian Army's courage. The event showcased profound national pride and community solidarity.

The rally, commencing in Lapkaman village and culminating at Adani Shantigram, witnessed a large turnout of enthusiastic youth and villagers joining in celebration. Chief Minister Patel, riding in an open jeep, was warmly welcomed as chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' resonated, underscoring the community's tribute to military valour.

The rally drew participation from notable figures like Ahmedabad District Development Officer Shri Videh Khare and village governance representatives. The event aligns with a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to commemorate the forceful response to terrorism, with Chief Minister Patel flagging off the initiative from Vyaswadi, reinforcing India's stance against terror under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)